Russians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

Russian forces targeted a residential area in the city of Zaporizhzhia, killing two people and wounding eight.

Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council; Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenkyy, Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office

Quote: "The enemy attacked the residential area in Zaporizhzhia. Unfortunately, preliminary reports indicate that two people have been killed and there are others wounded."

Details: An air-raid warning was announced in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from 19:40 to 20:25. At the same time, Malashko reported a "hit on a civilian infrastructure facility".

Later, Zelenskyy reported that three people had been killed. "As of now, we know about three fatalities. My condolences to the families. The search and rescue operation is underway. All those affected will be provided with the necessary assistance. And this war crime by Russia will certainly receive the appropriate punishment," he wrote.

Yermak reported that preliminary reports indicate that the city was struck with Iskander missiles. "The strike was on the territory of the Church of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine," he wrote.

Updated at 21:35. At 21:31, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that initially there was information about three people killed, but "one person was resuscitated".

