Workshop for production of missile electronics on fire near Moscow

A workshop for the production of electronics for missiles in Liubertsy near Moscow is on fire after an attack by a Ukrainian drone.

Source: a Ukrainska Pravda source in Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

Details: On the morning of 1 September, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobianin announced on his Telegram channel that Russian air defence had stopped another attempt to fly a drone to Moscow.

"Near Liubertsy, another attempt to fly a drone to Moscow was stopped. There were no casualties or damage. Emergency services are working at the scene. A shout-out to the military for not letting us spoil the Day of Knowledge!", he posted.

At the same time, the UP source refutes Sobianin's words, noting that the drone had reached its destination and a fire is currently raging in the workshop of the Tomilinsky Electronic Plant in Liubertsy.

Quote: "[It's an] operation of the Defence Intelligence, it's succeeding, there will be more."

Details: Defence Intelligence is currently not officially commenting on these events. At the same time, Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, in a comment to UP, noted that Russian propaganda had issued another lie about the downed drone and confirmed that an explosion indeed took place in Liubertsy on Friday.

Background: Ukrainian military intelligence is conducting a number of activities within the framework of a special operation in occupied Crimea and beyond it.

