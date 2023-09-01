Ukraine's Defence Intelligence posts video of Russian aircraft chasing Ukrainian drone in Crimea

SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO OF THE DIU

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has posted a video of two Russian helicopters and a warplane chasing a Ukrainian drone in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: DIU’s press service

Details: DIU reports that the video features a Ukrainian UAV flying near Cape Tarkhankut. Two combat helicopters and one aircraft are pursuing it at once.

Quote: "Our drone left the battlefield unharmed and safely made it back to base despite the continuous fire.

... DIU UAVs are increasingly getting away unscathed not only after facing Ruscist [Russian] air defence but also in direct clashes with enemy aircraft."

Details: DIU states that the UAV operator commented on the situation as follows: "What a bunch of clumsy losers...".

ГУР показало погоню російської авіації за дроном України в Криму pic.twitter.com/q8eggP8pJZ — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) September 1, 2023

