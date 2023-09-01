All Sections
Only a handful of those who rule Russia are in favour of war – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 September 2023, 14:10
Only a handful of those who rule Russia are in favour of war – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief
Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has stated that there are almost no people among Russia's decision makers who support the continuation of the war.

Source: Budanov in an interview with TSN 

Quote: "In Russia, among those who actually make decisions, there are literally only a few who advocate war. Everyone understands that this is a collapse and that the sooner it is over, the better." 

Details: Budanov also said that it is good for Ukraine when officials and soldiers in Russia who speak out about the real situation are removed from their positions. 

Background: 

