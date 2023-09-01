Only a handful of those who rule Russia are in favour of war – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has stated that there are almost no people among Russia's decision makers who support the continuation of the war.

Source: Budanov in an interview with TSN

Quote: "In Russia, among those who actually make decisions, there are literally only a few who advocate war. Everyone understands that this is a collapse and that the sooner it is over, the better."

Advertisement:

Details: Budanov also said that it is good for Ukraine when officials and soldiers in Russia who speak out about the real situation are removed from their positions.

Background:

In the interview, Budanov also said that Russia had delivered the first nuclear warheads to Belarus, but it would not be possible to use them.

Budanov believes that Russia will want revenge after losing the war against Ukraine and that this may happen in 10 years.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





