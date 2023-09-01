Ukraine's Special Operations Forces' snipers manage to capture 19 Russian soldiers

Snipers from Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) have managed to capture almost 20 Russian invaders near Bilohorivka, on the Luhansk front.

Source: Press service of the Special Operations Forces

Quote: "[This is – ed.] the story from the 3rd Separate Special Purpose Regiment’s snipers about one of the incidents during their operation on the Luhansk front. When they, together with soldiers from an infantry unit, captured 19 occupiers without a single shot."

Advertisement:

Details: The press service noted that the SOF soldiers captured the first two Russian soldiers while searching for positions to conduct their task near Bilohorivka.

During the first questioning, the captured Russian occupiers told the Ukrainian soldiers who they were, where they were from, when they would be replaced by other soldiers, and what tasks they were given in the specified position.

Thanks to this information, Ukraine’s Defence Forces managed to capture 19 Russian servicemen and take new positions near Bilohorivka.

The time frame of the special operation was not specified. Ukraine’s Defence Forces usually publish such information with a significant delay.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!











