Only about contact zone: Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 1 September 2023, 18:58
Only about contact zone: Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stock photo from the President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, which was devoted exclusively to the situation in the contact zone.

Source: Head of State on social media

Quote: "Today's meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief is only about the contact zone.

[We talked] in detail about Kharkiv Oblast, Donbas.

In detail about the south: Zaporizhzhia, left bank of Kherson Oblast.

In detail about the evacuation of injured.

In detail about the enemy's plans.

We are doing everything possible to give more strength to our soldiers."

Details: As you can imagine, Zelenskyy listened to reports of military commanders and defence intelligence. The president does not give any examples of decisions made during the meeting.

