Zelenskyy speaks with law enforcement officers about those who weaken Ukraine from within

After a meeting with law enforcement officers, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a "fruitful autumn" associated with clearing the state of those trying to weaken it from within.

Quote: "There was a meeting with law enforcement officers – they continue cleansing the state of those who are still trying to weaken Ukraine from the inside. Autumn should be fruitful in this matter – especially for Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy also reported on the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff on 1 September.

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief heard the Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and other commanders. A separate closed report by Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian Defence Intelligence, was also held.

The Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting discussed the situation in the east and south of Ukraine, as well as the left bank of Kherson Oblast. Supply of ammunition. Air defence missiles. Equipment. Ukrainian production of weapons.

Quote: "Many different nuances, many different details. The key is to give our soldiers even more necessary things for offensive operations, for demining, for the evacuation of wounded soldiers. Each member of the Staff clearly understands what they must do."

Separately, Zelenskyy added that on 1 September, more than 3,700,000 Ukrainian children started the new school year: "Most of them are in Ukraine. Most of them are in an offline or mixed format, where social interaction between children is still preserved."

