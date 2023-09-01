Russians attack village in Kherson Oblast – tractor crew injured
The Russians attacked a village in the Bilozerka hromada in Kherson Oblast on 1 September, likely from artillery, killing a tractor driver [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].
Source: Prosecutor General's Office
Quote: "A tractor crew came under enemy fire on the territory of an agricultural business. The tractor driver received life-threatening injuries.
His colleague was seriously injured and taken to hospital. Vehicles and special equipment were damaged."
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Background:
- On 29 August, Russians injured a 75-year-old man in the village of Olhivka in Kherson Oblast. A tractor driver was also fatally injured by a Russian mine.
- On Tuesday, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine raised the flag over buildings in the settlement of Dachi, now a "grey zone", on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!