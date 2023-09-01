Russians attack village in Kherson Oblast – tractor crew injured

The Russians attacked a village in the Bilozerka hromada in Kherson Oblast on 1 September, likely from artillery, killing a tractor driver [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Quote: "A tractor crew came under enemy fire on the territory of an agricultural business. The tractor driver received life-threatening injuries.

His colleague was seriously injured and taken to hospital. Vehicles and special equipment were damaged."

On 29 August, Russians injured a 75-year-old man in the village of Olhivka in Kherson Oblast. A tractor driver was also fatally injured by a Russian mine.

On Tuesday, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine raised the flag over buildings in the settlement of Dachi, now a "grey zone", on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

