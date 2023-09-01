Negotiations with Russia must be based on withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – UN Security Council

Ferit Hoxha, Permanent Representative of Albania to the United Nations, believes that any peace initiatives with respect to Ukrainian-Russian relations must be based on the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Source: Hoxha in a commentary for Ukrinform

Hoxha was asked about how he views calls for peace talks with Putin's Russia

Quote: "If these are talks about surrendering territories, then does Ukraine want that? I know it doesn't, otherwise it wouldn't have fought.

So peace initiatives can only be based on a fair platform, a fair framework with fair results."

Details: Hoxha clarified that the best result for Russia would be to end the war, withdraw its troops, and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

