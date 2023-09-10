There should be no "partially fit" people, they can serve in IT units – Ombudsman

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, has suggested that the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) remove the phrase "partially fit" by regulating the issue of fitness or unfitness for service in terms of military professions.

Source: Lubinets on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "Regarding the decision on the ‘partially fit’ people. We have documented many cases where, due to corruption, citizens who have no disabilities or health problems were issued certificates as ‘unfit for military service’, while Ukrainian citizens who have obvious health problems and have been diagnosed for many years were [also] issued these ‘partially fit’ certificates. This needs to be amended.

This issue was discussed separately at a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in the presence of the President and members of the NSDC, and I reported there as well. And the decision is that we need to remove this ‘partially fit’ thing. A citizen of Ukraine must either be fit for military service or not.

If he is unfit to perform combat missions with a rifle in his hands right on the front due to his health, or has spinal problems, for example, he can stay at the headquarters or in the missile forces, or work in the military IT sector. All of this needs to be regulated.

I submitted a proposal to the National Security and Defence Council that the issue of ‘partially fit’, ‘unfit’ or ‘fully fit’ should be settled through the list of military professions."

Details: Lubinets said that a citizen should be aware that if he is fit, but has health problems, he is fit to serve in certain troops, which, for example, have nothing to do with combat at all.

Lubinets noted that military medical commissions should be digitised as much as possible, and "electronic databases should be available to citizens, doctors and institutions like mine that exercise parliamentary control."

Background:

On 30 August, following an NSDC meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it had been decided to conduct a comprehensive review of the validity of the decisions issued by military medical commissions on disability and unfitness for military service since 24 February 2022, which were and may be related to corruption violations.

As it became known, the Ministry of Defence has expanded the list of those fit for military service. In addition, it has been determined that from now on, simultaneously with the decision on partial fitness for military service, military medical commissions must issue a decision on a serviceman's fitness for service in a particular military speciality.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the Ministry of Health and law enforcement agencies would check the decisions of military medical commissions on partial fitness for military service issued after the start of the full-scale invasion.

