Drones are being launched at Russian airfields from Russia – UK intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 10 September 2023, 09:51
Drone attacks on Russian airfields in the deep rear are almost certainly carried out from Russian territory, and the "volunteer security patrols" that the Russian Federation has decided to organise will only partially help combat this, UK intelligence believes.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on Twitter for 10 September, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from analytics: "Due to the limited range of quadcopter UAVs, the attacks on the base were almost certainly launched from within the Russian Federation."

Details: UK Defence Intelligence service also drew attention to the statement by the governor of Pskov Oblast of the Russian Federation, who ordered that "volunteer security patrols" be formed to prevent further attacks on the Kresty air base, where two IL-76 cargo aircraft were damaged on 29 August.  

About 800 people have signed up for the anti-drone detachments. They are to be divided into groups of 50 who will patrol certain border areas, important infrastructure facilities and airfields. 

UK intelligence believes that these volunteer patrols are likely to become a deterrent and provide some protection against the possible launch of drones directly near the airfield.

However, since it has proved to be difficult to shoot down drones with small arms, the Russians will still need serious air defence systems with radars and more complex devices to lock on targets and protect their own facilities.

UK Defence Intelligence also points out that the involvement of volunteer patrols indicates a lack of trained personnel for such tasks. 

Background:

