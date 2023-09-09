Russians move reinforcements to Robotyne to deter Ukrainian Armed Forces – UK intelligence

The Russian military has begun to transfer reinforcements to Robotyne from other areas of the front, feeling pressure on their defensive lines, which will reduce the ability of Russians to conduct an offensive.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review for 9 September

Details: UK Defence Intelligence has reported that Ukrainian forces have entered the Russian multi-level defence line located to the east of Robotyne, and Ukrainian infantrymen are continuing their gradual tactical advance and wearing down Russian forces.

In addition, there is still pressure on Russian positions south of Bakhmut, where Ukrainian forces are gradually advancing between Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

"It is highly likely that Russia has redeployed forces from other areas of the frontline to replace degraded units around Robotyne. These redeployments probably are likely limiting Russia’s ability to carry out offensive operations of its own in other areas of the front line. The redeployments are also highly likely an indicator of pressure on their defensive lines, particularly around Robotyne," the intelligence department notes.



During a visit to Kyiv, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Washington is seeing progress in the Ukrainian counteroffensive, and the US will ensure that Ukraine receives the necessary support both now and in the long-term.

The Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency believes that the recent successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suggest a "realistic possibility" of a breakthrough in the rest of the Russian defence lines by the end of the year.

