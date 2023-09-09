All Sections
Russians move reinforcements to Robotyne to deter Ukrainian Armed Forces – UK intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 9 September 2023, 09:56
Russians move reinforcements to Robotyne to deter Ukrainian Armed Forces – UK intelligence
Photo: Getty Images

The Russian military has begun to transfer reinforcements to Robotyne from other areas of the front, feeling pressure on their defensive lines, which will reduce the ability of Russians to conduct an offensive. 

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review for 9 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence has reported that Ukrainian forces have entered the Russian multi-level defence line located to the east of Robotyne, and Ukrainian infantrymen are continuing their gradual tactical advance and wearing down Russian forces. 

In addition, there is still pressure on Russian positions south of Bakhmut, where Ukrainian forces are gradually advancing between Klishchiivka and Andriivka. 

"It is highly likely that Russia has redeployed forces from other areas of the frontline to replace degraded units around Robotyne. These redeployments probably are likely limiting Russia’s ability to carry out offensive operations of its own in other areas of the front line. The redeployments are also highly likely an indicator of pressure on their defensive lines, particularly around Robotyne," the intelligence department notes. 

Background:

