Senior US general believes weather leaves Ukraine 30-45 days for active offensive

European PravdaSunday, 10 September 2023, 14:48

Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, believes Ukraine has about a month and a half to actively conduct combat operations before the autumn weather creates unfavourable conditions.

Source: Milley in a comment to BBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Commenting on the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Milley said it was too early to draw conclusions, as Ukraine still has a month and a half to act before the onset of rain and cold weather.

"There's still a reasonable amount of time, probably about 30 to 45 days' worth of fighting weather left, so the Ukrainians aren't done. There's battles not done... they haven't finished the fighting part of what they're trying to accomplish," the general said, adding that it's too early to tell the outcome.

He added that Ukrainian forces have achieved at least limited progress in implementing the plan and are steadily advancing deeper into Russian defensive lines.

Admiral Tony Radakin, Chief of the UK Defence Staff, for his part, pointed out that Ukraine has regained control of 50% of the territory that Russia seized after the full-scale invasion.

Background:

