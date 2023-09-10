All Sections
Сounteroffensive will continue in cold and wet weather – Defence Intelligence Chief

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 10 September 2023, 05:24
KYRYLO BUDANOV. PHOTO: DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian troops will continue during the cold and wet weather later this year, despite the fact that it will become harder to fight.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) meeting, quoted by Reuters

Quote: "Combat actions will continue in one way or another. In the cold, wet and mud, it is more difficult to fight. Fighting will continue. The counteroffensive will continue."

Details: Reuters pointed out that in the summer, Ukraine launched a much anticipated counteroffensive, which resulted in the liberation of more than a dozen villages in the country's south and east within three months, but it is complicated by minefields and the deep fortifications of the Russian troops.

The West has provided billions of dollars worth of military equipment and trained thousands of Ukrainian fighters for a counteroffensive to help Kyiv liberate its territory.

However, the slow progress of the counteroffensive has raised concerns among Kyiv's supporters that the West may not be able to sustain the scale of military assistance needed to keep Ukraine fighting with the same intensity.

"Our counteroffensive is happening in several directions," Budanov said, admitting that progress has been slower than he would have liked and describing the situation as difficult.

In addition to the huge concentration of Russian mines, Budanov cited the large number of small Russian kamikaze drones as a key factor that has so far slowed the progress of the counteroffensive.

Background: Budanov believes that Russia's war against Ukraine will not last long. 

Advertisement: