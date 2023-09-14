All Sections
Pentagon assembles team in Ukraine to monitor use of US aid

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 05:58
Pentagon assembles team in Ukraine to monitor use of US aid
US flags. Stock photo: Kevin Lanceplaine via Unsplash

The Pentagon is assembling a new team in Ukraine to monitor US security assistance to Kyiv as more Republican lawmakers call for greater scrutiny of the use of those funds.

Source: CNN with reference to the Inspector General of the US Department of Defense (DoD)

Details: The DoD’s Inspector General said that a senior US representative began working in Ukraine at the end of August, and additional personnel are expected to arrive by the end of September.

The team, based at the US Embassy in Kyiv, will monitor  the use of US aid, which has totalled more than US$43.7 billion since the start of the Biden administration.

It will be the first time the inspector general will have officers in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, said Inspector General spokesperson Megan Reed.

Last year, two Republican lawmakers vowed to tighten controls on military aid to Ukraine after their party won a majority in the US House of Representatives.

In an interview to European Pravda, Republican Senator Jim Risch said that there is no risk of a decrease in US military support for Ukraine after the midterm congressional elections, despite the fact that such calls are heard from individual politicians.

Advertisement: