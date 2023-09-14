All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon assembles team in Ukraine to monitor use of US aid

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 05:58
Pentagon assembles team in Ukraine to monitor use of US aid
US flags. Stock photo: Kevin Lanceplaine via Unsplash

The Pentagon is assembling a new team in Ukraine to monitor US security assistance to Kyiv as more Republican lawmakers call for greater scrutiny of the use of those funds.

Source: CNN with reference to the Inspector General of the US Department of Defense (DoD)

Details: The DoD’s Inspector General said that a senior US representative began working in Ukraine at the end of August, and additional personnel are expected to arrive by the end of September.

Advertisement:

The team, based at the US Embassy in Kyiv, will monitor  the use of US aid, which has totalled more than US$43.7 billion since the start of the Biden administration.

It will be the first time the inspector general will have officers in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, said Inspector General spokesperson Megan Reed.

Last year, two Republican lawmakers vowed to tighten controls on military aid to Ukraine after their party won a majority in the US House of Representatives.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

In an interview to European Pravda, Republican Senator Jim Risch said that there is no risk of a decrease in US military support for Ukraine after the midterm congressional elections, despite the fact that such calls are heard from individual politicians.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: