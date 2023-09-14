All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians conduct up to 15 illegal excavations in Crimea every year, fate of found items is unknown – archaeologist

Thursday, 14 September 2023, 11:26
Russians conduct up to 15 illegal excavations in Crimea every year, fate of found items is unknown – archaeologist
STOCK PHOTO

Russia carries out up to 15 illegal archaeological excavations in occupied Crimea every year, as Russian archaeologists themselves state in their reports. The further fate of the items found in this way is unknown.

Source: Oksana Lifantii, archaeologist, museologist and specialist in Scythian culture, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda  

Quote: "This [such a number of excavations – UP] is quite a lot for such a small region. Before the occupation, there were slightly fewer expeditions in Crimea.

Advertisement:

The same Ust-Almmen necropolis (items from which went to the exhibition and then got stuck for almost 10 years in the Netherlands) continues to be explored with the funding and participation of Russians.

In 2017, in particular, a woman's burial with gold was found there, and the Russian media began to boast that "we don't need to return that gold; we were able to dig up our Scythian gold".

Details: Lifantii says that similar excavations in occupied Crimea are being carried out at the expense of federal funding from the Russian Federation.

The further fate of archaeological artefacts found in this way, as the researcher notes, cannot be traced because "such things can be sent outside Crimea under the pretext of restoration".

She adds that according to international law, archaeological artefacts discovered this way are illegal.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
All News
Advertisement: