Trump slams Biden for banning Ukraine from attacking Russia

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised his predecessor Joe Biden for not permitting Ukraine to attack Russia, saying this has deprived Kyiv of a chance to win the war.

Source: Trump on Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In his post, he compared the situation to a sports game.

Quote: "It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invader's country. It’s like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defence, but is not allowed to play offence. There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia."

Details: He went on saying that Biden, whom he called "crooked and grossly incompetent", had effectively not allowed Ukraine to attack, limiting it only to defence.

Quote: "Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out?"

Details: The administration of former US President Joe Biden did not allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory with American weapons until autumn 2024.

Photo: Trump in Truth Social

Background:

