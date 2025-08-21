All Sections
Trump slams Biden for banning Ukraine from attacking Russia

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 21 August 2025, 17:14
Trump slams Biden for banning Ukraine from attacking Russia
Stock Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised his predecessor Joe Biden for not permitting Ukraine to attack Russia, saying this has deprived Kyiv of a chance to win the war.

Source: Trump on Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In his post, he compared the situation to a sports game.

Quote: "It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invader's country. It’s like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defence, but is not allowed to play offence. There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia."

Details: He went on saying that Biden, whom he called "crooked and grossly incompetent", had effectively not allowed Ukraine to attack, limiting it only to defence.

Quote: "Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out?"

Details: The administration of former US President Joe Biden did not allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory with American weapons until autumn 2024.

 
Photo: Trump in Truth Social

Background: 

TrumpRusso-Ukrainian warBiden
