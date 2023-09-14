All Sections
Zelenskyy thanks Bulgaria for decision not to extend restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural exports

European PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 18:06

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Bulgaria for not extending restrictions on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products after 15 September.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter

Quote: "I am grateful to Bulgaria for its decision not to prolong restrictions on Ukraine’s agricultural exports after September 15th.

I thank PM Nikolai Denkov and his team, as well as Bulgarian parliamentarians who supported this move.

Bulgaria sets an example of true solidarity," writes Zelenskyy.

Background:

Read more: September 15 Crisis: New Test for Ukraine-Poland Relations.

MH17
How Ukraine can overcome labour shortage vaused by war
"Ukraine will have conditions for US money" Interview with new US specrep for Ukraine's economic recovery
