New US special representative shares her plans in Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 19:14
New US special representative shares her plans in Ukraine
PENNY PRITZKER DURING A VISIT TO KYIV, WHILE WORKING AS THE US SECRETARY OF COMMERCE. PHOTO FROM THE PAGE OF THE US EMBASSY IN UKRAINE

The commitments of Penny Pritzker, the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, are to work with the authorities of Ukraine, the United States and partners, as well as with the private sector.

Source: Pritzker in an interview with European Pravda

The special representative said that her tasks include working with the government of Ukraine, the US government and ambassador Bridget Brinks, as well as other allies, on issues related to the economic recovery of Ukraine.

Her tasks will also include working with the private sector. In addition, Pritzker will be a member of the interdepartmental donor coordination platform and will cooperate with the governments of other allied countries, the European Commission and international financial institutions, and the private sector.

Quote: "There will be a focus on working on reforms that bake in transparency and accountability into the reconstruction effort, whether that’s in the regulatory environment or law enforcement, judiciary, anti-corruption, state-owned enterprise governance, etc.

I want to encourage companies in a variety of sectors of the economy, particularly in energy, transportation, logistics, agriculture, critical materials, and IT technology. I aim to encourage American businesses and other businesses to understand the opportunity for investment and recovery in Ukraine.

And then, of course, communicating both with Congress about the importance of economic recovery to the success of Ukraine now and post-war, as well as communicating with the diaspora in the United States as to the status of our engagement and the opportunities that exist in Ukraine."

Background: On 14 September, US President Joe Biden announced the appointment of a Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery. 

Read also the full text of the interview:  "Ukraine Will Have Conditions for US Money" Interview with New US SpecRep for Ukraine's Economic Recovery

