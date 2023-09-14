Zelenskyy plans to meet with Biden and visit UN General Assembly

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit the UN General Assembly in New York next week and meet with US President Joe Biden.

Source: NBC News, citing a high-ranking Ukrainian official

Details: The outlet writes that it is not known yet whether the meeting between Biden and Zelenskyy will take place in New York or in the White House. The White House declined to comment.

Background: On 20 February, US President Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv. At the meeting with Zelenskyy, they discussed how the United States and its allies can most effectively help Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and independence.

