Russians deploy artillery, mortars, grenade launchers and drones in Sumy Oblast

The Russians carried out 26 attacks on the border area of Sumy Oblast over the past day, with a total of 151 strikes recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The hromadas of Velyka Pysarivka, Khotyn, Bilopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Krasnopilia, Novoslobidske, Miropillia and Esman were attacked [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].

The Russians targeted Velyka Pysarivka hromada with artillery, while Khotyn hromada was attacked using mortars.

The Russian forces dropped 6 bombs on Bilopillia hromada. Attacks from automatic grenade launchers (9 strikes) and artillery shelling (15 strikes) were also recorded.

There were attacks using artillery (5 strikes) and mortars (3 strikes) in Seredyna-Buda hromada.

Krasnopillia hromada was subjected to mortar attacks (48 strikes), an FPV-type drone hit (4 strikes), attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (12 strikes) and artillery shelling (3 strikes). In addition, VOG grenades were dropped from an UAV, leading to a non-residential building being damaged as a result.

There were attacks in Novoslobidske hromada from multiple-launch rocket systems (11 strikes). In Miropillia hromada, one VOG grenade was dropped from an UAV.

The Russians struck Esman hromada using mortars (15 strikes).

