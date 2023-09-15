All Sections
Russian attack drones reach Ukraine's west

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 September 2023, 03:43
Russian attack drones reach Ukraine's west
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

An air-raid warning was issued in several of Ukraine’s oblasts on the night of 14-15 September due to the threat of attack by Russian drones.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts - there is a threat of the use of attack drones by the Russians!"

Details: Later, an air-raid warning was issued in Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad oblasts.

At 05:02, an air-raid warning was issued in Vinnytsia and Cherkasy oblasts due to the threat from Russian attack drones. At the same time, the all-clear was given in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

At 05:33, it was reported that a group of Russian attack drones was present in Vinnytsia’s airspace and was moving in a northwesterly direction.

At 05:53, an air-raid warning was also issued in Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi oblasts due to the threat of attack by Russian drones.

At 06:26, attack drones reached Zhytomyr, Ternopil, and Rivne oblasts, where an air-raid warning was also issued.

At 07:00 air defence began responding in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

 

Map of air-raid warnings as of 06:33 

