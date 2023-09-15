Russian landing ship destroyed, and it will take years to repair submarine − UK intelligence

The Russian large landing ship Minsk and the Rostov-on-Don diesel-electric submarine, which were in Sevastopol undergoing dry-dock repairs, have sustained critical damage due to a strike by Ukraine, UK Defence Intelligence reports.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on 15 September, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Despite the Russian Ministry of Defence downplaying the damage to the vessels, open-source evidence indicates the Minsk has almost certainly been functionally destroyed, while the Rostov has likely suffered catastrophic damage."

Advertisement:

Details: Analysts believe any effort to bring the submarine back to being service-ready would likely take years and cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

In addition, the difficult task of removing the wreckage from the dry docks will likely put them out of commission for many months. This will pose a serious challenge to the Black Sea Fleet terms of maintaining vessels in working order.

"The loss of the Rostov removes one of the BSF’s four cruise-missile capable submarines which have played a major role in striking Ukraine and projecting Russian power across the Black Sea and Eastern Mediterranean," the review states.

Background:

On 14 September, the UK Ministry of Defence commented on the first-ever fuelling of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant with non-Russian nuclear fuel.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!