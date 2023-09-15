All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian landing ship destroyed, and it will take years to repair submarine − UK intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 September 2023, 09:47
Russian landing ship destroyed, and it will take years to repair submarine − UK intelligence
Damaged Russian landing ship. Photo: "Crimean Wind" Telegram

The Russian large landing ship Minsk and the Rostov-on-Don diesel-electric submarine, which were in Sevastopol undergoing dry-dock repairs, have sustained critical damage due to a strike by Ukraine, UK Defence Intelligence reports.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on 15 September, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Despite the Russian Ministry of Defence downplaying the damage to the vessels, open-source evidence indicates the Minsk has almost certainly been functionally destroyed, while the Rostov has likely suffered catastrophic damage."

Advertisement:

Details: Analysts believe any effort to bring the submarine back to being service-ready would likely take years and cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

In addition, the difficult task of removing the wreckage from the dry docks will likely put them out of commission for many months. This will pose a serious challenge to the Black Sea Fleet terms of maintaining vessels in working order.

"The loss of the Rostov removes one of the BSF’s four cruise-missile capable submarines which have played a major role in striking Ukraine and projecting Russian power across the Black Sea and Eastern Mediterranean," the review states.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

On 14 September, the UK Ministry of Defence commented on the first-ever fuelling of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant with non-Russian nuclear fuel.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: