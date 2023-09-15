UK declares Wagner Group terrorist organisation

The UK has officially recognised the Wagner Group (Wagner Private Military Company) as a terrorist organisation.

Source: UK government’s press service

Quote: "The Russian mercenary organisation, Wagner Group, has been proscribed as a terrorist organisation today (15th September) after an order was laid in Parliament on Wednesday (6th September).

This order comes into force with immediate effect and will make belonging to the Wagner Group or actively supporting the group in the UK a criminal offence, with a potential jail sentence of 14 years which can be handed down alongside or in place of a fine," the statement said.

Details: Apart from the Wagner Group, there are 78 other organisations on the UK list of terrorist organisations.

Background: At the beginning of the month, the UK Home Office announced its plans to declare Wagner Group a terrorist organisation.

UK Defence Intelligence suggests that the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, financier of the Wagner PMC, will have a profoundly destabilising effect on the Wagner Group.

