Ukraine brings back bodies of another 51 soldiers killed in war with Russia
The Ukrainian side managed to repatriate the bodies of 51 deceased defenders to the government-controlled territory.
Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on Telegram
Details: It is reported that the transfer of the bodies took place thanks to the joint work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Civilian-Military Cooperation Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Department for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
It is stated that in total, over two years of work, the bodies of 1,832 Ukrainian defenders have been repatriated.
