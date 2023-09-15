All Sections
Poland to continue ban on Ukrainian grain import, despite EU's permission – Polish PM

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 September 2023, 20:20
Poland to continue ban on Ukrainian grain import, despite EU's permission – Polish PM
Mateusz Morawiecki. Photo: GETTY IMAGES

The European Commission's decision to lift restrictions on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products will not affect Poland's decision to introduce its own unilateral ban.

Source: European Pravda, citing PAP; Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during a meeting with voters in the city of Ełk

Details: "The ban on imports [by the European Commission – ed.] has been lifted. We will continue the ban on imports," declared Morawiecki, stressing that Warsaw will not listen to "Tusk Berlin" and Weber, referring to ex-prime minister Donald Tusk (who the current Polish government accuses of working for Germany) and, presumably, the leader of the European People's Party, Manfred Weber.

"We will continue the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain, despite the lack of EU approval," the Polish Prime Minister emphasised.

The European Commission has announced it will not extend restrictions on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine after 15 September, but Kyiv has agreed to take measures to limit imports from its side.

Background: 

  • The European Commission imposed a temporary restriction on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products to five EU member states: Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. They claimed that the large volumes of Ukrainian grain exports affect their market and harm the interests of farmers.
  • In June, the EU decided to extend the restrictions until 15 September, promising that this would be the last such decision. 

Read also: September 15 Crisis: New Test for Ukraine-Poland Relations

