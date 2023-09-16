All Sections
Employee of a company producing attack drones detained in Moscow

Saturday, 16 September 2023, 05:50
Employee of a company producing attack drones detained in Moscow
DRONE PRODUCED BY THE COMPANY KRONSHTADT. PHOTO: RIA NOVOSTI

An employee of a drone manufacturing company was detained in Moscow on Friday, 15 September on suspicion of leaking data on the Internet. 

Source: Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: According to a Russian informant working in law enforcement, the man had access to "some important information" about the company, which he posted on the GitHub portal [a web service for hosting IT projects - ed.].

The detainee worked as a network engineer at the Kronstadt company.

The company confirmed that he had indeed disseminated confidential information in the course of his duties. He uploaded trade secrets, personal and technical accounts, as well as valid passwords to them, to the github.com website.

A criminal case was initiated in this regard under Article 183(2) of the Russian Criminal Code, "Illegal receipt and disclosure of information constituting a commercial, tax or banking secret".

Kronstadt specialises in the development and production of military drones of various classes. One of the company's main developments is the Orion reconnaissance and strike drone, which the Russians are using in the war against Ukraine. The company's current projects include the development of Sirius attack drones and the Grom heavy UAV.

Advertisement: