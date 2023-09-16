Russians report downing drones in Kaluga and Tver oblasts

The Russian Ministry of Defence has claimed to have shot down UAVs over the territories of Kaluga and Tver oblasts on the night of 15-16 September.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti on Telegram

Details: Two aircraft-type drones were allegedly targeting facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Advertisement:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!