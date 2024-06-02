All Sections
Ukraine's human rights commissioner appeals to UN over video of Ukrainian PoWs being abused on Kharkiv front

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 June 2024, 22:19
screenshot

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Human Rights Commissioner, has contacted the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN following the recent release of a video showing the abuse of Ukrainian prisoners of war that is believed to have been filmed on the Kharkiv front.

Source: Lubinets on Telegram

Quote: "A video showing Russian soldiers abusing Ukrainian prisoners of war is spreading online. Early reports say this took place on the Kharkiv front, where the Russians are currently attempting to carry out offensive actions.  

The video shows beatings, humiliation, threats and a mock execution. Sadly, this kind of treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war is not an exception, but the occupiers’ usual tactic."

Details: Lubinets emphasised that such actions are a violation of the Geneva Conventions, under which prisoners of war have the right to humane treatment.

He said the case must be documented as further proof of Russia’s violation of international law.

"I have sent official letters to the ICRC and the UN asking them to document the facts of the abuse. This will be yet another addition to the evidence base for the future tribunal against the criminals," Lubinets added.

Subjects: prisoners, Kharkiv Oblast, Human Rights Commissioner
