State Duma MP resigns from office to "govern" in occupied Kherson Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 September 2023, 10:00
PHOTO: UNITED RUSSIA POLITICAL PARTY

Igor Kastyukevich, a member of parliament in the Russian State Duma from the Yedinaya Rossiya [United Russia] political party, is resigning from his office to take up a "position" in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Most ["Bridge"] media

Details: The website of the State Duma of the Russian Federation published a draft resolution on the early termination of the offices of State Duma MPs from the Yedinaya Rossiya faction, including Kastyukevich.

Last week, in a sham election, Kastyukevich was "elected" a "member of the regional duma" of occupied Kherson Oblast, which the Russians are calling a "legislative assembly."

