No leakage of sensitive information occurred during Russia-Ukraine war – Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation

"Economichna Pravda"Saturday, 16 September 2023, 18:44

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology and Minister of Digital Transformation, stated that during the period of Russia’s full-scale invasion there was no leakage of sensitive information belonging to Ukrainians.

Source: Fedorov on Redkolegia Summit, a forum for media professionals, as reported by Ukrinform news agency 

Quote: "We are constantly repelling cyber attacks. There was not a single leak of sensitive information in a year and a half of the full-scale war. I think that we did our ‘homework’ correctly before fully launching Diia," said Fedorov (Diia, or 'Action', is a mobile app, a web portal and a brand of e-governance in Ukraine – ed.).

He stressed that when creating the application, they specifically used such a digital architecture so as not to store personal data of citizens. Rules were also developed on how the registry should function so that every service is delegated there.

Fedorov added that before the active phase of the war began, the Ministry of Digital Transformation formed a team that was constantly "attacking" the cyberspace of state resources. This made it possible to look for vulnerabilities and develop countermeasures, such as the ability to get the data from the cloud and continue to work in the event that a certain infrastructure is destroyed.

"For example, on the very first day [of the war] a missile struck near our backup centre, and it was destroyed. But [the services] kept working," the minister stated.

Fedorov added that Ukrainian specialists also constantly attack Russian resources. "We get a lot of information from the registers of the Russian Federation. We just don't write about it publicly often," he said.

