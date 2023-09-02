Major fire at cold storage plant in St Petersburg
A cold storage facility has caught fire in Russia's city of St Petersburg, with black smoke plumes visible from across the city.
Source: Readovka
Details: The fire covers an area of about 1,500 square metres, and over 80 people are involved in putting it out.
A massive column of grey smoke rises into the sky, covering the city.
The fire has been assigned the second complexity rating (meaning that the fire needs a total of six fire departments to put out).
Russians report no casualties.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!