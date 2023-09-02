All Sections
Major fire at cold storage plant in St Petersburg

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 September 2023, 11:11
Major fire at cold storage plant in St Petersburg
SCREENSHOT: READOVKA

A cold storage facility has caught fire in Russia's city of St Petersburg, with black smoke plumes visible from across the city.

Source: Readovka

Details: The fire covers an area of about 1,500 square metres, and over 80 people are involved in putting it out.

A massive column of grey smoke rises into the sky, covering the city.

The fire has been assigned the second complexity rating (meaning that the fire needs a total of six fire departments to put out).

Russians report no casualties.

Advertisement: