Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian law enforcement officers for returning justice to decades-long unsolved crimes

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the Ukrainian law enforcement officers for their determination to bring to a just outcome cases that had been stalled for decades.

Source: President’s evening video address

Quote: "Undoubtedly, we will defend Ukraine and restore freedom to all our land. Each of us feels that this will be a Ukraine with different rules. The borders are the same. Democracy is probably just as turbulent. Freedom is one of the greatest in Europe, as always. But without a doubt, there will be no more decades-long 'business as usual' for those who plundered Ukraine and put themselves above the law and any rules.

And I thank the Ukrainian law enforcement for their determination to bring every case stalled for decades to a just conclusion. The law must work. It is so. It will be so."

Background: On Saturday, 2 September, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Economic Security Bureau and the Prosecutor General's Office served oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi with a notice of suspicion under Articles 190 and 209 of the Criminal Code: fraud and legalisation (laundering) of assets obtained by criminal means.

The prosecutors intended to request that Kolomoiskyi be placed in custody with the option of bail equivalent to the estimated damage.

