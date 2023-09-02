All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian law enforcement officers for returning justice to decades-long unsolved crimes

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 September 2023, 21:12
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian law enforcement officers for returning justice to decades-long unsolved crimes
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the Ukrainian law enforcement officers for their determination to bring to a just outcome cases that had been stalled for decades.

Source: President’s evening video address

Quote: "Undoubtedly, we will defend Ukraine and restore freedom to all our land. Each of us feels that this will be a Ukraine with different rules. The borders are the same. Democracy is probably just as turbulent. Freedom is one of the greatest in Europe, as always. But without a doubt, there will be no more decades-long 'business as usual' for those who plundered Ukraine and put themselves above the law and any rules. 

Advertisement:

And I thank the Ukrainian law enforcement for their determination to bring every case stalled for decades to a just conclusion. The law must work. It is so. It will be so."

Background: On Saturday, 2 September, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Economic Security Bureau and the Prosecutor General's Office served oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi with a notice of suspicion under Articles 190 and 209 of the Criminal Code: fraud and legalisation (laundering) of assets obtained by criminal means.

The prosecutors intended to request that Kolomoiskyi be placed in custody with the option of bail equivalent to the estimated damage.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: