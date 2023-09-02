Canada aims to strengthen role in anti-corruption projects in Ukraine – Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine

Canada wants to strengthen its role in anti-corruption projects in Ukraine, in particular by training judges and court auditors.

Source: Natalka Cmoc, new Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine, in an interview with the Canadian edition of The Globe and Mail

Quote: "They [Ukrainians - ed.] recognise this is a very important reform; they know that this is one of the stipulations for EU accession"

Advertisement:

Details: Cmoc arrived in Kyiv on 15 August. She noted that she hopes to have a full team of 22 diplomats in place by October.

Their responsibilities will range from evaluating demining projects to funding programs that can help women take up seats in politics and business vacated by men sent to the front. Its staff will also support the efforts of Canadian nuclear safety experts to help Ukrainian colleagues prevent environmental and nuclear disasters at power plants that could be caused by war.

The ambassador noted that the Western allies assume Ukraine is making progress in its counteroffensive, which repeats NATO's military tactics aimed at limiting human losses.

"They [Ukrainians – ed.] pull back when they need to, in contrast to Russia, which is like a meat-grinder approach to some of the fighting," she said.

Cmoc also said that she had a terrible feeling of deja vu when she arrived in Kyiv in August. She saw so many locals with missing limbs that it reminded her of working in Ukraine in the 1990s, when thousands of soldiers from the Soviet Union's war in Afghanistan returned to the newly independent country.

On 24 August, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada announced that Natalka Cmoc would become the new head of the Canadian diplomatic mission in Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!