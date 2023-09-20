Russians claim they downed drones over Belgorod and Oryol oblasts
Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 00:53
The Russian Defence Ministry reported on 19 September that an aircraft-type drone was allegedly downed over Belgorod Oblast.
Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti
Details: The Russians said their air defence forces downed an aircraft-type UAV over Belgorod Oblast at around 23:45 (Moscow time) on Tuesday.
In addition, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that the Russians allegedly downed an aircraft-type drone over Oryol Oblast late in the evening on 19 September.
