Russians claim they downed drones over Belgorod and Oryol oblasts

The Russian Defence Ministry reported on 19 September that an aircraft-type drone was allegedly downed over Belgorod Oblast.

Details: The Russians said their air defence forces downed an aircraft-type UAV over Belgorod Oblast at around 23:45 (Moscow time) on Tuesday.

In addition, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that the Russians allegedly downed an aircraft-type drone over Oryol Oblast late in the evening on 19 September.

