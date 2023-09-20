All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Bulgaria to ban imports of sunflower seeds from Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 07:42

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has announced his plans to stop imports of sunflower seeds from Ukraine shortly after the parliament decided not to extend the emergency measures banning imports of wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine after 15 September.

Source: Denkov, after several hours of talks with farmers protesting against the import of Ukrainian agricultural products, as reported by European Pravda, citing Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)

Details: The prime minister said imports of Ukrainian sunflower seeds will continue as soon as the quota is agreed with Kyiv. The official added that he would discuss the quota issue with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal.

Advertisement:

"I will soon have a conversation with the Ukrainian Prime Minister, during which I will explain that during today's discussions, we have agreed that there will be a certain quota for Bulgaria, and this quota will be allowed for imports to Bulgaria only after we specify how large it is and what it is about. We will not allow imports of sunflower seeds from Ukraine in the short term," Denkov said.

He also stressed that no violations of the quality requirements for agricultural products imported from Ukraine have been identified so far.

For his part, Bulgaria's Finance Minister Asen Vasilev specified that imports of sunflower seeds from Ukraine will be allowed subject to clear volumes agreed between farmers and the processing industry.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

"As for other products, negotiations are also underway between the European Commission and Ukraine, together with the EU agriculture ministers, on whether other products mentioned in the first point of the protesters' demands may be included," Denkov said.

Meanwhile, the farmers said they would end the rally when the protesters see and approve of the commitments made by the authorities.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
13:01
Military do not confirm Office of President's statement about "capture of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group"
All News
Advertisement: