Russians hit oil refinery in Kremenchuk at night

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 20 September 2023, 08:15
Russians hit oil refinery in Kremenchuk at night
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Russian military attacked Poltava Oblast with drones and hit an oil refinery in the city of Kremenchuk on the night of 19-20 September.

Source: Dmytro Lunin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians repeatedly attacked Poltava Oblast at night. Our air defence systems responded to Russian attack drones well.

Unfortunately, an oil refinery in Kremenchuk was hit. There is a fire. All relevant services are working at the scene. The plant’s operation has been temporarily suspended."

Details: Lunin said there is no information about casualties as of now.

