Russians hit oil refinery in Kremenchuk at night

The Russian military attacked Poltava Oblast with drones and hit an oil refinery in the city of Kremenchuk on the night of 19-20 September.

Source: Dmytro Lunin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians repeatedly attacked Poltava Oblast at night. Our air defence systems responded to Russian attack drones well.

Unfortunately, an oil refinery in Kremenchuk was hit. There is a fire. All relevant services are working at the scene. The plant’s operation has been temporarily suspended."

Details: Lunin said there is no information about casualties as of now.

