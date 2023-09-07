All Sections
Pentagon announces new US$600 million military aid package for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 September 2023, 23:39
Pentagon announces new US$600 million military aid package for Ukraine
Photo: state-usa.com

The Pentagon has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine to meet its needs on the battlefield.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to the US Department of Defense press service

The US$600 million package is being provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). It will include equipment to augment Ukraine's air defence system, artillery munitions and other supplies.

The new US military assistance package includes:

  • equipment to sustain and integrate Ukraine's air defence systems;
  • additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
  • 105-mm artillery rounds;
  • electronic warfare and counter-electronic warfare equipment;
  • demolition munitions for obstacle clearing;
  • mine clearing equipment;
  • support and equipment for training, maintenance and sustainment activities.

Previously: The day before, the United States announced a new $175 million military aid package for Ukraine which includes depleted-uranium munitions.

In addition, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced during his visit to Kyiv that Washington would allocate more than a billion dollars to help Ukraine.

