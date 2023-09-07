All Sections
Pentagon announces new US$600 million military aid package for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 September 2023, 23:39
Pentagon announces new US$600 million military aid package for Ukraine
Photo: state-usa.com

The Pentagon has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine to meet its needs on the battlefield.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to the US Department of Defense press service

The US$600 million package is being provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). It will include equipment to augment Ukraine's air defence system, artillery munitions and other supplies.

Advertisement:

The new US military assistance package includes:

  • equipment to sustain and integrate Ukraine's air defence systems;
  • additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
  • 105-mm artillery rounds;
  • electronic warfare and counter-electronic warfare equipment;
  • demolition munitions for obstacle clearing;
  • mine clearing equipment;
  • support and equipment for training, maintenance and sustainment activities.

Previously: The day before, the United States announced a new $175 million military aid package for Ukraine which includes depleted-uranium munitions.

In addition, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced during his visit to Kyiv that Washington would allocate more than a billion dollars to help Ukraine.

Advertisement: