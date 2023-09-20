All Sections
Poland summons Ukraine's ambassador after Zelenskyy's words at UN General Assembly

European PravdaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 17:19

Poland has summoned the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to the recent statements by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the conflict over grain export.

Source: Poland’s Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

On 20 September, Ambassador of Ukraine Vasyl Zvarych was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, and Deputy State Secretary Paweł Jabłoński met with him.

Jabłoński expressed a strong protest from the Polish side regarding the statements of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the UN General Assembly yesterday, where he said that "some in Europe play out solidarity in political theatre", making the supply of grain into a thriller, in fact, helping to "set the stage for a Moscow actor".

"The deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted this thesis against Poland is false, and, moreover, especially unjustified concerning a country that has supported Ukraine since the first days of the war," the communiqué reads.

Jabłoński said that putting pressure on Poland through multilateral platforms or complaints to international institutions "are not proper methods of dispute resolution" and that it will not yield any results, because the actions of the Polish government to protect its farmers are following national, European and international legislation.

He expressed hope that "both the policy of the Ukrainian authorities and their public communication will reflect the actual nature of Polish-Ukrainian relations, both current and past, and will take into account the unprecedented assistance provided by Poland and Poles to Ukrainians and the state of Ukraine, as well as the entire spectrum of our good cooperation".

Background: 

After Zelenskyy's statement, Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, called it unfair and assured that Poland is ready to help Ukraine, but "not at the cost of destabilising the Polish market", and the interests of its own farmers remain a priority for Warsaw.

