All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland summons Ukraine's ambassador after Zelenskyy's words at UN General Assembly

European PravdaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 17:19

Poland has summoned the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to the recent statements by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the conflict over grain export.

Source: Poland’s Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

On 20 September, Ambassador of Ukraine Vasyl Zvarych was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, and Deputy State Secretary Paweł Jabłoński met with him.

Advertisement:

Jabłoński expressed a strong protest from the Polish side regarding the statements of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the UN General Assembly yesterday, where he said that "some in Europe play out solidarity in political theatre", making the supply of grain into a thriller, in fact, helping to "set the stage for a Moscow actor".

"The deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted this thesis against Poland is false, and, moreover, especially unjustified concerning a country that has supported Ukraine since the first days of the war," the communiqué reads.

Jabłoński said that putting pressure on Poland through multilateral platforms or complaints to international institutions "are not proper methods of dispute resolution" and that it will not yield any results, because the actions of the Polish government to protect its farmers are following national, European and international legislation.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

He expressed hope that "both the policy of the Ukrainian authorities and their public communication will reflect the actual nature of Polish-Ukrainian relations, both current and past, and will take into account the unprecedented assistance provided by Poland and Poles to Ukrainians and the state of Ukraine, as well as the entire spectrum of our good cooperation".

Background: 

After Zelenskyy's statement, Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, called it unfair and assured that Poland is ready to help Ukraine, but "not at the cost of destabilising the Polish market", and the interests of its own farmers remain a priority for Warsaw.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: MH17MH17MH17MH17
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
MH17
How former Austrian minister settled in Russia amid ongoing war
Spain announces plans to send additional aid to Ukraine
How Russia uses war in Nagorno-Karabakh
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: