Zelenskyy at UN Security Council names 2 prerequisites for ending war

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 19:28

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the UN Security Council in New York on 19 September, listed two conditions that must be met for a complete cessation of hostilities in Ukraine. 

Source: European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy recalled the Ukrainian peace formula proposed last year as the basis for a just end to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

The president focused on the issue of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, which is "inextricably linked to the issue of clearing the sovereign territory of the state from occupiers", and listed two things that guarantee the liberation of Ukrainian territory.

The first is the complete withdrawal of all Russian forces and mercenaries from the sovereign territory of Ukraine within the borders of 1991, including the Black Sea Fleet of Russia, or "those leaky troughs that will remain from it during the war".

In the second point, the president indicated the full return to Ukraine of effective control over the entire state border and the exclusive economic zone in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait.

"Actually, only the fulfilment of these two points will result in an honest, reliable and complete cessation of hostilities," Zelenskyy added.

Background: 

