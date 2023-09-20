Ukrainian defenders advance on Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts and hold Marinka front – General Staff report

Over the past day, Ukrainian Armed Forces continued their offensive on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts, and defenders repelled 10 Russian attacks near Marinka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue offensive operations on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) operations on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces and wearing out the enemy."

Details: The operational situation in Ukraine’s east and south is reportedly still difficult.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts has not changed significantly. There are no signs of formation of offensive groups. Select units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain a military presence along the border and continue to attack settlements from within the territory of the Russian Federation. More than 25 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Karpovychi, Arkhypivka, Leonivka and Vylchyky in Chernihiv Oblast; Stara Huta, Seredyna-Buda, Bilovody, Taratutyne and Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast; and Ivashky, Udy, Pletenivka, Vilkhuvatka and Bolohivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched air strikes near Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Novosadove, Torske, Spirne and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks hit Zarichne, Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully repelled Russian attacks in the area west of Zaitseve in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians tried to regain lost ground in the area to the northeast of Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast, but were unsuccessful. They carried out air strikes near Klishchiivka and New-York, Donetsk Oblast. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske, Dachne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, about 10 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Novokalynove, Orlivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 10 Russian attacks near Marinka, Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched an air strike near Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast. About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire from the occupiers, including Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Katerynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians launched an air strike near the town of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians launched an air strike near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Zaliznychne, Charivne, Novoandriivka, Lobkove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians conducted air strikes near the settlements of Kozatske, Olhivka, Tokarivka and Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast. About 10 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Sablukivka, Respublikanets, Mykolaivka, Dniprovske and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast.

Over the course of the day, the Air Force of Ukraine carried out eight strikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed one cluster of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, one Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system and four pieces of artillery.

