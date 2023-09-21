Russian claim drone attack on Oryol Oblast

Andrei Klychkov, the governor of Russia's Oryol Oblast, has said that two drones attacked Russian fuel and energy facilities in the oblast, but they were shot down.

Source: Klychkov on Telegram

Quote: "Two unmanned aerial vehicles that attempted to attack the fuel and energy complex facilities were shot down in Oryol Oblast at night.

As per the information available at the moment, there was no damage or casualties. Law enforcement officers are taking the necessary measures and the situation is under control."

Previously: Before that, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that drones attacked occupied Crimea at night. 22 of them were supposedly shot down by air defence systems.

Background:

An oil depot in Russia's Oryol Oblast caught fire due to a drone attack on 17 September.

