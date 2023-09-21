Russians damage infrastructure facility in Kyiv

Another large-scale Russian attack on the morning of 21 September resulted in damage to an infrastructure facility in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

Source: Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram

Details: Klitschko said that all services in the Darnytskyi district of the capital are still working at the scene of the fallen missile pieces on the territory of the infrastructure facility, as well as on the premises of the service station and the student accommodation building of the vocational school. Seven people were injured.

Advertisement:

In addition, there were power outages in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv; the power supply is now restored.

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, specifically in the part closer to the city centre, windows in a five-storey building were damaged.

Background:

A hotel building was destroyed in Cherkasy in a missile strike; fires broke out in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast because of the falling missile debris, and there were strikes in Lviv and Rivne oblasts.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!