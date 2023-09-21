All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians damage infrastructure facility in Kyiv

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 21 September 2023, 09:46

Another large-scale Russian attack on the morning of 21 September resulted in damage to an infrastructure facility in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

Source: Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram

Details: Klitschko said that all services in the Darnytskyi district of the capital are still working at the scene of the fallen missile pieces on the territory of the infrastructure facility, as well as on the premises of the service station and the student accommodation building of the vocational school. Seven people were injured.

Advertisement:

In addition, there were power outages in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv; the power supply is now restored.

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, specifically in the part closer to the city centre, windows in a five-storey building were damaged.

Background:

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

A hotel building was destroyed in Cherkasy in a missile strike; fires broke out in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast because of the falling missile debris, and there were strikes in Lviv and Rivne oblasts.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: