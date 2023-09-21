All Sections
Russian morning attack: Hotel destroyed in Cherkasy and strikes in Lviv and Rivne oblasts

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 21 September 2023, 07:54
Russian morning attack: Hotel destroyed in Cherkasy and strikes in Lviv and Rivne oblasts
FIRE AT HOTEL AND MARKET RETAIL UNITS IN CHERKASY AS A RESULT OF ATTACK. SCREENSHOT: VIDEO FROM THE MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS

A hotel has been destroyed in Cherkasy due to a missile strike, fires have broken out in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast due to falling missile wreckage, and the Russians hit an industrial facility and a warehouse in Drohobych in Lviv Oblast and an energy and civilian infrastructure facility in Rivne.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, on Telegram; Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration; Vitalii Koval, Head of Rivne Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Klymenko: "Not a peaceful morning. Explosions rang out in different oblasts of Ukraine".

Details: The minister described the aftermath of the Russian morning attack on Ukraine as follows:

  • A hotel building was destroyed in Cherkasy as a result of a missile attack. As a result, a fire broke out, and retail units at a local market caught fire. Seven people were wounded and 10 people were evacuated. One person was rescued from under the rubble. All services are working at the scene.
  • Damage was recorded in Darnytskyi, Solomyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi districts in Kyiv as a result of falling missile wreckage. Fires broke out in Darnytskyi District. Seven people were wounded, including a child.
  • Fires broke out at business premises in Kyiv Oblast as a result of falling missile wreckage. There is also damage to private residential areas. Two people were wounded.
  • A warehouse building in Kharkiv was destroyed as a result of the attack. Two people were wounded.
  • Strikes and damage were also recorded in Rivne Oblast. All relevant services are working at the scene.
  • Russian forces struck an industrial zone in Lviv Oblast, with destruction and fire being recorded.

Update: Later, Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, reported that the Russians carried out three missile attacks on the Drohobych district at around 06:25.

Fires broke out. As of 07:48, there were no reports of casualties. 

Quote from Kozytskyi: "Two missiles hit an industrial facility. A workshop caught fire, a three-storey warehouse building was destroyed, and there is a fire over an area of about 30 square metres.

Another missile strike hit a private two-storey warehouse. There is a fire over an area of 20 square metres.

Quote from Koval: "Rivne Oblast has suffered several missile attacks. There were strikes in energy and civilian infrastructure facilities in the oblast centre. In particular, a service station and five cars located there were damaged. There were no human casualties. 

Part of Rivne district is without electricity. Crews from Rivneoblenergo [a local energy company operating in Rivne Oblast – ed.] are actively working to restore the power supply."

More details: Kyiv Mayor reported that an 18-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl have been taken to hospital in Darnytskyi district from a house next to an infrastructure facility where missile pieces fell. There was a fire at a service station in the same district.

Missile debris damaged a gas pipeline in Shevchenkivskyi district, there were power disruptions in Sviatoshynskyi district, and windows in a five-storey building were smashed in Holosiivskyi district.

Background: Air defence systems responded in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Rivne as well as in Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi and Lviv oblasts, and explosions were heard.

Missile wreckage fell in three Kyiv districts and in the centre of Cherkasy, and casualties have been reported.

