Ukrainian defenders shoot down 36 of 43 cruise missiles launched by Russians

On 21 September, the Defence Forces of Ukraine shot down 36 Russian cruise missiles out of 43 launched by 10 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the area west of Engels airfield.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "On the night of 21 September 2023, at about 03:40, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with X-101 / X-555 / X-55 air-launched cruise missiles. A total of 43 cruise missiles were launched from 10 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the area west of Engels airfield."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians reportedly launched the missiles in several waves. They entered Ukrainian airspace from different fronts, constantly changing their course along the route.

"As a result of combat operations, the Air Force, jointly with the Defence Forces' air defence, destroyed 36 cruise missiles," the statement said.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, fighter aircraft of the Air Force, units of mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine and other assets were used to repel the attack.

In addition, at 06:00, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!