All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders shoot down 36 of 43 cruise missiles launched by Russians

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 21 September 2023, 09:50
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 36 of 43 cruise missiles launched by Russians
Stock Photo: Getty images

On 21 September, the Defence Forces of Ukraine shot down 36 Russian cruise missiles out of 43 launched by 10 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the area west of Engels airfield.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "On the night of 21 September 2023, at about 03:40, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with X-101 / X-555 / X-55 air-launched cruise missiles. A total of 43 cruise missiles were launched from 10 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the area west of Engels airfield."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians reportedly launched the missiles in several waves. They entered Ukrainian airspace from different fronts, constantly changing their course along the route.

"As a result of combat operations, the Air Force, jointly with the Defence Forces' air defence, destroyed 36 cruise missiles," the statement said.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, fighter aircraft of the Air Force, units of mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine and other assets were used to repel the attack.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

In addition, at 06:00, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: