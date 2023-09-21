All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


G7 ambassadors welcome restoration of e-declaration system in Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 21 September 2023, 10:00

The ambassadors of the G7 countries have welcomed the Ukrainian parliament's approval of the law on e-declaration of incomes, taking into account the veto applied by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: a statement on the Twitter account of the Japanese presidency of the group of ambassadors of the G7 countries in Kyiv; European Pravda

"G7 Ambassadors welcome the adoption of legislation reinstating the asset declaration system," the report says. 

Advertisement:

In addition, the diplomats stressed it is vital that the mechanisms for guaranteeing accountability for the accuracy of digital declarations are not weakened.

It should be noted that in early September, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law as a whole. It restores the mechanism for the electronic declaration of income for state and local government officials, which is one of the criteria for Ukraine's further movement to the European Union.

However, the main amendment (No.371) on opening the Register of Declarations immediately after the law's adoption, and not a year later, did not get the required number of votes.

After that, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed the law on resuming electronic declarations, stating that declarations should be made available immediately.

On 21 September, the Verkhovna Rada passed the e-declaration law, taking account of Zelenskyy's veto. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: declaration
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
declaration
Problems that Remain in E-Declaration
Ukrainian Parliament approves amended law on electronic declarations: register to be opened immediately
Decision on opening register of declarations of incomes should be made in September – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement: