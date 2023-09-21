All Sections
G7 ambassadors welcome restoration of e-declaration system in Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 21 September 2023, 10:00

The ambassadors of the G7 countries have welcomed the Ukrainian parliament's approval of the law on e-declaration of incomes, taking into account the veto applied by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: a statement on the Twitter account of the Japanese presidency of the group of ambassadors of the G7 countries in Kyiv; European Pravda

"G7 Ambassadors welcome the adoption of legislation reinstating the asset declaration system," the report says. 

In addition, the diplomats stressed it is vital that the mechanisms for guaranteeing accountability for the accuracy of digital declarations are not weakened.

It should be noted that in early September, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law as a whole. It restores the mechanism for the electronic declaration of income for state and local government officials, which is one of the criteria for Ukraine's further movement to the European Union.

However, the main amendment (No.371) on opening the Register of Declarations immediately after the law's adoption, and not a year later, did not get the required number of votes.

After that, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed the law on resuming electronic declarations, stating that declarations should be made available immediately.

On 21 September, the Verkhovna Rada passed the e-declaration law, taking account of Zelenskyy's veto. 

Subjects: declaration
Problems that Remain in E-Declaration
Ukrainian Parliament approves amended law on electronic declarations: register to be opened immediately
Decision on opening register of declarations of incomes should be made in September – Zelenskyy
