Ukrainian Parliament approves amended law on electronic declarations: register to be opened immediately

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 20 September 2023, 14:39
Ukrainian Parliament approves amended law on electronic declarations: register to be opened immediately
The Verkhovna Rada. Photo: RADA.GOV.UA

The Verkhovna Rada has approved the veto applied by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and adopted the amended law on the restoration of electronic declarations of incomes for public officials.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Ukrainian MP from the Holos (Voice) political party, on Telegram

Quote: "[The Verkhovna] Rada has approved the president's veto and corrected the law on the restoration of electronic declarations.

… The changes provide for the immediate opening of declarations."

Details: 341 members of the Parliament supported the decision, with 226 votes necessary to pass.

Here is how the MPs voted: Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People) faction – 214 votes; European Solidarity – 22 votes; Fatherland  – 13 votes; Platform for Life and Peace – 18; For the Future – 11; Voice – 18; Trust – 17; Restoration of Ukraine – 12; non-aligned members of parliament – 16 votes.

Background:

  • On 5 September, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 9534 on the restoration of electronic declarations for public officials, but the register will only be launched in one year.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would make a decision regarding the law on electronic declaration adopted by the Verkhovna Rada after consultations with Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.
  • In just one day, Ukrainians collected over 25,000 signatures on a petition demanding that the president veto draft law No. 9534 and return it to the parliament to establish a register of public officials’ property declarations.
  • On 12 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed a law that preserves restrictions on electronic declarations for public officials.

Subjects: declaration
