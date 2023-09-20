Ukrainian Parliament approves amended law on electronic declarations: register to be opened immediately

The Verkhovna Rada has approved the veto applied by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and adopted the amended law on the restoration of electronic declarations of incomes for public officials.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Ukrainian MP from the Holos (Voice) political party, on Telegram

Quote: "[The Verkhovna] Rada has approved the president's veto and corrected the law on the restoration of electronic declarations.

Advertisement:

… The changes provide for the immediate opening of declarations."

Details: 341 members of the Parliament supported the decision, with 226 votes necessary to pass.

Here is how the MPs voted: Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People) faction – 214 votes; European Solidarity – 22 votes; Fatherland – 13 votes; Platform for Life and Peace – 18; For the Future – 11; Voice – 18; Trust – 17; Restoration of Ukraine – 12; non-aligned members of parliament – 16 votes.

Background:

On 5 September, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 9534 on the restoration of electronic declarations for public officials, but the register will only be launched in one year.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would make a decision regarding the law on electronic declaration adopted by the Verkhovna Rada after consultations with Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

In just one day, Ukrainians collected over 25,000 signatures on a petition demanding that the president veto draft law No. 9534 and return it to the parliament to establish a register of public officials’ property declarations.

On 12 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed a law that preserves restrictions on electronic declarations for public officials.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!