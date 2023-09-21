All Sections
Russians hit energy infrastructure in Rivne leaving part of district without electricity

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 21 September 2023, 10:40

Civilian infrastructure facilities were hit in Rivne as a result of a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 20-21 September, and part of the Rivne district is without electricity.

Source: Vitalii Koval, Head of Rivne Oblast Military Administration

Details: Koval clarified that crews from Rivneoblenergo (a local energy company operating in Rivne Oblast) are actively working to restore the power supply.

Koval also said that the strike damaged a service station and five cars that were on its premises.

Background:

Another Russian large-scale attack damaged an infrastructure facility in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district on the morning of 21 September.

