All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian missile attack: Ukrainian PM reports 20 injured and 40 damaged buildings

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 21 September 2023, 11:44
Russian missile attack: Ukrainian PM reports 20 injured and 40 damaged buildings
DENYS SHMYHAL. PHOTO: CABINET OF MINISTERS OF UKRAINE

Twenty people were injured and 40 buildings were damaged in a Russian missile attack on Ukraine on Thursday, 21 September.

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Facebook

Quote: "Russia fired 43 missiles at civilian cities of Ukraine overnight. About 40 buildings have been damaged and two dozen people injured as a result of this terrorist attack."

Advertisement:

Details: Shmyhal said that search and rescue crews have been clearing the rubble since the morning, pulling injured people from under the rubble and providing them with all necessary assistance.

The Prime Minister thanked the rescue workers and the air defence forces that shot down most of the missiles.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background: On 21 September, the Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down 36 Russian cruise missiles out of 43 launched by 10 Tu-95MS Russian strategic aircraft from the area west of Engels (Russia's Saratov Oblast).

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: