Russian missile attack: Ukrainian PM reports 20 injured and 40 damaged buildings

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 21 September 2023, 11:44
Russian missile attack: Ukrainian PM reports 20 injured and 40 damaged buildings
DENYS SHMYHAL. PHOTO: CABINET OF MINISTERS OF UKRAINE

Twenty people were injured and 40 buildings were damaged in a Russian missile attack on Ukraine on Thursday, 21 September.

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Facebook

Quote: "Russia fired 43 missiles at civilian cities of Ukraine overnight. About 40 buildings have been damaged and two dozen people injured as a result of this terrorist attack."

Details: Shmyhal said that search and rescue crews have been clearing the rubble since the morning, pulling injured people from under the rubble and providing them with all necessary assistance.

The Prime Minister thanked the rescue workers and the air defence forces that shot down most of the missiles.

Background: On 21 September, the Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down 36 Russian cruise missiles out of 43 launched by 10 Tu-95MS Russian strategic aircraft from the area west of Engels (Russia's Saratov Oblast).

