All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Mines on border with Crimea checked nine days before invasion, records still available

Sonia LukashovaThursday, 21 September 2023, 12:07
Mines on border with Crimea checked nine days before invasion, records still available

Military personnel of the Armed Forces have kept a log of landmine inspections on the Crimean Isthmus, and the last inspections took place on 15 February 2022, nine days before the full-scale Russian invasion began.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda (UP) article "How the Armed Forces of Ukraine prepared the south for defence, laid mines in Chonhar and fought for Kherson Oblast. Reconstruction"

Details: UP contacted military personnel who assured them that no one had removed the mines laid in 2014-2015 from the bridges on the isthmuses. And if this had been done, then records of such actions would definitely remain in military reports and orders.

Advertisement:

The mines themselves were recorded on the official forms of units serving on the administrative border with occupied Crimea. All devices and power networks were checked twice a month. Every first and third week of the month, bomb disposal experts would go to the Kherson front, and every second and fourth week to the Melitopol front.

The 808th Separate Support Regiment kept a separate logbook for checking the condition of mine barriers. It did not just record the dates of inspections. The people who carried out these inspections put their names and signatures there.

If they saw any malfunctions, they also had to record it in the logbook. The bomb disposal experts who conducted these reported no such cases.

On 15 February 2022, bomb disposal experts conducted the last mine inspection. As always, they signed the logbook.

The original of this log has been preserved. UP writes that a copy of it was handed over to the official investigation team in 2022.

Read more on this story: Reconstructing chronology of how Ukraine's Armed Forces prepared to defend the south, mined Chonhar and fought for Kherson Oblast

Background: Major General Andrii Sokolov, who at the beginning of the invasion was Deputy Commander of Operational Command Pivden (South) and was in charge of the Pivden grouping of troops, said that the bridges to Crimea in Chonhar had been mined since 2014, but they had not been blown up at the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. A soldier who served on the border with Crimea on 24 February 2022, also told how he tried to blow up the bridges on Chonhar.

Read also: Ukrainian marine tells his story of trying to blow up bridges in Chonhar on brink of Russian invasion

Major General Andrii Sokolov was in charge of the defence of Ukraine's south. An interview covering Chonhar, Kherson and Melitopol

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement: